Security questions swirl at the Wisconsin Capitol after armed man sought governor twice in one day

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Capitol building is one of the most open in the country, which made it easy for a man to walk in this week with a loaded handgun in search of the Democratic governor. The man was arrested for illegally openly carrying a weapon, then posted bail and returned outside the Capitol at night with an AK-style rifle. He was placed in protective custody. As of Friday no charges had been filed. The episode is putting a spotlight on security at the Wisconsin Capitol. The building has its own police force but isn’t protected by metal detectors. Concealed weapons are allowed inside, but weapons cannot be openly carried.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.