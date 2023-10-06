Rifts in Europe over irregular migration remain after ‘success’ of new EU deal

GRANADA, Spain (AP) — The leaders of the European Union are once again taking up the divisive issue of migration when they meet in Granada, Spain. The meeting comes just days after envoys of the 27 members struck a deal that was hailed as a major step forward toward finally adopting a long-awaited New Pact on Migration and Asylum. But the differences still separating countries were evident on Friday when Hungarian leader Viktor Orban said that a consensus was impossible in the foreseeable future. The deal must now go to the European Parliament for negotiations before final approval by member states. Countless thousands of migrants have lost their lives crossing the Mediterranean Sea in recent years.

By JOSEPH WILSON and RENATA BRITO Associated Press

