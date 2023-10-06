NJ attorney general looking into 2018 investigation of crash involving Nadine Menendez

The New Jersey attorney general’s office has opened an inquiry into how local law enforcement handled an investigation into a December 2018 car crash that involved Sen. Robert Menendez’s wife Nadine, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the situation. Nadine Menendez had been dating the New Jersey Democrat when she hit a man with her car on Dec. 12, 2018, in the town of Bogota. Menendez, then known by her maiden name Nadine Arslanian, left the scene without being charged. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the inquiry and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. In an email, Nadine Menendez’s attorney David Schertler says it was a “tragic accident.”

