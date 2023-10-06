Neck hold used on Elijah McClain emerges as focal point in officers’ trial over his 2019 death

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A neck hold that Denver-area police used on Elijah McClain prior to the Black man’s 2019 death lasted only seconds. But it’s emerged as a focal point in the first criminal trial against officers and paramedics charged in his death. Defense attorneys for the first officers to go on trial closed their case Friday without calling any witnesses. Rather, they sought to use the prosecution’s own witnesses and video that’s been shown repeatedly to jurors to make their case that the officers’ actions weren’t to blame. Criminal charges were brought in 2021 after a national racial reckoning following the murder of George Floyd galvanized criticism over law enforcement abuses against Black people.

By COLLEEN SLEVIN and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

