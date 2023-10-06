Mississippi Democrat Brandon Presley aims to rally Black voters in governor’s race

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Democratic nominee for governor says the election could hinge on turnout among Black voters. Brandon Presley says Black residents haven’t wielded political influence commensurate to their share of the state population. At at a campaign event in the 80% Black state capital of Jackson, Presley said Black voters could help carry him to victory. He also accused incumbent Republican Gov. Tate Reeves of hoping they stay home. Presley says issues like health care and political representation for Black residents have not improved during Reeves’ term. Reeves has touted disaster recovery efforts in the state’s majority Black areas.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

