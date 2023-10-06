Guatemala’s highest court says prosecutors can suspend president-elect’s party

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s highest court has ruled that prosecutors can suspend President-elect Bernardo Arévalo’s political party, though legal experts had questioned the move. The Constitutional Court ruled Thursday that, even the case involves criminal accusations, prosecutors can impose measures that have electoral effects. Without his Seed Movement party, Arévalo may be hamstrung after he takes office Jan. 14. Arévalo and electoral authorities had argued that allegations of vote or registration fraud are penal issues, and that prosecutors are intruding into electoral issues. Arévalo says politically motivated prosecutors are carrying out a “coup” and are trying to overturn his victory in August elections.

