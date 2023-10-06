German prosecutors say witness evidence so far doesn’t suggest a far-right leader was assaulted

BERLIN (AP) — German news agency dpa is reporting that prosecutors have said that testimony from witnesses hasn’t revealed any indication so far that a co-leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany party was assaulted at an election rally. Tino Chrupalla was given medical treatment and then taken to a hospital shortly before he was due to speak at an election rally in Bavaria on Wednesday. Chrupalla’s party known by its German acronym AfD said at the time that he was hospitalized after a “violent incident.” Prosecutors said Friday that after witness questioning there is “no basis” for information contained in a preliminary letter from a hospital doctor. The letter indicated that Chrupalla may have been jabbed with a needle from a syringe while taking selfies in the crowd,

