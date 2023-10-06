Georgia will be first state with medical marijuana in pharmacies

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia soon will become the first state in the nation to offer medical marijuana products at independent pharmacies. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Georgia Board of Pharmacy began accepting applications this week, and nearly 120 pharmacies have agreed to provide medication from Botanical Sciences, one of the state’s two licensed production companies. The newspaper says it will likely take a few weeks before medical marijuana is available in pharmacies. After they submit applications, inspections will be required before the board grants approval. Andrew Turnage, executive director for the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, said the pharmacy rule will put access to the product in virtually every county in the state.

