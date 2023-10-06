Former Tropical Storm Philippe’s remnants headed to waterlogged New England and Atlantic Canada

The remnants of former Tropical Storm Philippe are bearing down on waterlogged New England with the promise of rain, wind and isolated power outages. Eastern Maine and Atlantic Canada were expected to experience the worst later Saturday, three weeks after being dealt a blow by Tropical Storm Lee. Philippe has become a low pressure system and should be milder, but will still pack a punch. Forecasters say the storm is expected to arrive with gusts up to 50 mph in eastern and northern Maine along with 1 to 4 inches of rain over a broader area. The storm system already has lashed Bermuda with heavy rains and winds.

By The Associated Press

