Federal judge in Oklahoma clears the way for a ban on medical care for transgender young people

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Oklahoma has declined to stop a new law from taking effect that makes it a felony crime for health care workers to provide gender-affirming care to young transgender people. U.S. District Court Judge John Heil III in Tulsa issued his ruling late Thursday. The law banning medical treatments like puberty-blocking drugs or hormones for those younger than 18 was passed by Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt in May. At least 22 states have now enacted similar bans. A group of medical providers and family members of transgender children who have sued to stop the law vowed to appeal the judge’s ruling.

