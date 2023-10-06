Ex-lover of Spain’s former king loses $153 million harassment lawsuit in London court
By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Former Spanish King Juan Carlos I has won his London court battle with an ex-lover who sought $153 million in damages for allegedly being harassed and spied after their breakup. Danish socialite and businessperson Corinna Larsen said the former monarch caused her “great mental pain” by orchestrating threats and ordering unlawful covert and overt surveillance of her. A London judge tossed out her case and ruled that British courts don’t have jurisdiction over the case because Larsen hadn’t proved the harassment occurred in England and the king doesn’t live there. Juan Carlos has denied wrongdoing.