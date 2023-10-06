At least 16 migrants killed, 29 injured in a bus crash in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities say as many as 18 migrants from Venezuela and Peru are dead following a bus crash in southern Mexico. Prosecutors in the southern state of Oaxaca say the dead include two women and three children, and that 29 people were injured. They said later there had been an overcount due to some of the bodies being dismembered, and that the real death toll was 16. Photos distributed by immigration authorities showed the bus rolled over onto its side on a curvy section of highway. It was the latest in a series of migrants deaths in Mexico amid a surge in migrants traveling toward the U.S. border. Because migration agents often raid regular buses, migrants often seek out risky forms of transportation.

