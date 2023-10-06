A Texas killer says a prison fire damaged injection drugs. He wants a judge to stop his execution
By JUAN A. LOZANO
Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — Attorneys for a condemned Texas killer say drugs he is to be injected with next week were exposed to heat from a fire and have asked a federal judge to stop his execution. They allege in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that extreme heat and smoke from the August fire at a prison unit made them unsafe. The Texas attorney general’s office denies the claim. It says testing done after the fire shows the drugs “remain potent and sterile.” Jedidiah Murphy is scheduled to be executed Tuesday. He was condemned for a fatal October 2000 shooting during a carjacking.