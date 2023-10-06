A modest Buddhist ceremony marks the anniversary of a day care center massacre in Thailand

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — A quiet ceremony has been attended by about 200 people in a small town in northeastern Thailand marking the one-year anniversary of the country’s deadliest mass killing. Attendees at Friday’s remembrance ceremony donned colorful traditional clothes for Buddhist religious rites. On Oct. 6, 2022, a fired police sergeant killed 36 people, including two dozen toddlers at a day care center in Uthai Sawan town. The shocking gun and knife attack spurred calls for tighter gun controls. Thailand has one of the highest rates of gun ownership and gun-related deaths in Asia. The calls for change faded with time, but were dramatically revived this week when a teenager with a handgun shot dead two people and wounded five others in an upscale mall in the capital, Bangkok.

