Who might replace McCarthy as House speaker? What are Republicans already demanding for their vote?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are trying to rally around a new House speaker after Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s ouster. But they’ll have to find a way to unite their shattered majority before the House can get working again. The speaker is one of the most powerful positions in Washington. Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan have already announced their bids. Others, including Rep. Kevin Hern, are expected to join them. The House plans to vote next Wednesday for a new speaker. But many expect a contest that could last days or even longer until one candidate receives a majority vote of the members present and voting.

By STEPHEN GROVE, FARNOUSH AMIRI and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

