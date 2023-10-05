Washington state governor requests federal aid for survivors of August wildfires

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has requested federal aid and a major disaster declaration to help people recover from the August wildfires in the eastern part of his state. The governor said Wednesday that he sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to make financial help available to those affected by the Gray fire and Oregon Road fire available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s individual assistance program. The fires both ignited on Aug. 18 in hot, dry weather. They killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes. The Washington Department of Natural Resources is investigating the cause of the fires.

By LISA BAUMANN The Associated Press

