Trump’s lawyers seek to postpone his classified documents trial until after the 2024 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked a judge to postpone his Florida classified documents trial until after next year’s presidential election. The lawyers say they have not received all the records they need to prepare Trump’s defense. The trial on charges of illegally hoarding classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is among four criminal cases the Republican ex-president is facing. The trial is currently scheduled for May 20, 2024. The defense lawyers argue a postponement is necessary because of scheduling conflicts and because of what they say are delays in obtaining and reviewing the classified records cited in the indictment. Prosecutors deny delaying the production of evidence in the case.

