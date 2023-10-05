Tropical Storm Philippe chugs toward Bermuda on a path to Atlantic Canada and New England

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Philippe is aiming for Bermuda on a path that would eventually take it to Atlantic Canada and eastern New England. The storm was located 520 miles (835 kilometers) south of Bermuda on Thursday. It had winds of up to 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving north at 10 mph (17 kph). A tropical storm warning was in effect for Bermuda. Philippe’s center is expected to pass near Bermuda on Friday and then approach eastern New England and Atlantic Canada on Saturday as a post-tropical cyclone. Philippe is a large storm, with tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 230 miles (370 kilometers) from its center.

