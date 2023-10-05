Skip to Content
Spanish charity protests Italy’s impounding of rescue ship for multiple rescues

Published 12:08 PM

MILAN (AP) — A Spanish charity says Italy has impounded its rescue ship Open Arms for violating rules by Italy’s right-wing government banning multiple rescues at sea. The charity Open Arms says the boat is blocked from leaving port for 20 days and the charity has been levied a fine of between 3,000 and 10,000 euros. Open Arms calls the sanctions a violation of the law of the sea that requires boats to rescue people in distress. It says it is being punished for rescuing 176 people in three operations, including people of “extreme vulnerability.”

Associated Press

