Slovakia begins border checks with neighboring Hungary in an effort to curb migration

SAHY, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia has begun conducting border checks with neighboring Hungary because of what it says is a dramatic rise in migrants crossing into its territory. The inspections, which began Thursday, are part of a flurry of border measures other Central European countries have imposed in recent days. Slovakia’s neighbors, including Austria, the Czech Republic and Poland, reintroduced controls at their own borders with Slovakia on Wednesday. Each of the border control policies are set to last for at least 10 days. Some local residents in the Slovak-Hungarian border town of Sahy worry the new controls will slow traffic crossing the border without majorly reducing the number of migrants entering from Hungary.

