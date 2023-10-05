Russia launches more drone attacks as Ukrainian President Zelenskyy travels to a European forum

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has targeted Ukraine with drones in another massive attack as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Spain to rally support from Western allies at a summit of some 50 European leaders. Ukraine’s air force said that the country’s air defenses intercepted 24 out of 29 Iranian-made drones Russia launched early Thursday at the southern Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions. Ukrainian officials didn’t immediately report any casualties or damage. The attack came as Zelenskyy arrived in Granada in southern Spain to attend a summit of the European Political Community, which was formed in the wake of Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

