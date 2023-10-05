Republican leader of Wisconsin Assembly says he won’t move to impeach state’s top elections official

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Assembly says he won’t pursue impeachment for the state’s top elections official, despite calls from Senate Republicans to do so. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Thursday that lawmakers should wait until the court rules on whether the state Senate had the authority to vote last month to fire nonpartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe. Wolfe has been targeted by election skeptics who falsely claim she rigged the vote in 2020, and Senate Republicans have vowed to oust her before the 2024 presidential race. Democrats are asking a judge to rule that the Senate’s vote to fire Wolfe was improper.

