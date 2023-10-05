Protesters angry about Ramaswamy’s Ukraine aid comments ram his empty car in Iowa, campaign says

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Vivek Ramaswamy’s presidential campaign says protesters upset about his remarks in opposition to aid for Ukraine yelled and swore at him in Iowa before jumping into a vehicle, ramming a campaign car and speeding off. Ramaswamy spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said no one was in the campaign vehicle when it was hit in the central Iowa city of Grinnell on Thursday, and no one was hurt in the incident. McLaughlin says the campaign filed a police report. Ramaswamy was in Grinnell for a scheduled interview with Des Moines’ local CBS affiliate before heading to Des Moines to host a fall-themed, family campaign event. Campaign aides said Ramaswamy planned to go ahead with the event.

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and MARGERY A. BECK Associated Press

