Progressive activist Cornel West leaves the Green Party and will run for president as an independent

NEW YORK (AP) — Progressive activist Cornel West will run for president in 2024 as an independent, not as a member of the Green Party. That’s according to a statement released by his campaign on Thursday. According to the statement, the African American thought leader “believes the best way to challenge the entrenched system is by focusing 100% on the people, not on the intricacies of internal party dynamics.” West faces long odds in his quest to become the first candidate not affiliated with a major party to win the presidency. But Democrats are quietly concerned that he could make a significant impact in the 2024 presidential contest by taking votes that would otherwise go to President Joe Biden.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.