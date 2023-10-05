Philippines protests after a Chinese coast guard ship nearly collides with a Philippine vessel

ABOARD BRP SINDANGAN (AP) — A Chinese coast guard ship came within a meter (3 feet) of colliding with a Philippine patrol ship it was trying to block in the South China Sea, in an alarming incident that intensified fears that territorial disputes in the waters could spark a larger crisis. The Philippines on Friday strongly condemned the Chinese ship’s maneuvers near Second Thomas Shoal, which the Asian neighbors both claim and has been the scene of frequent confrontations. One other Philippine coast guard vessel was blocked by Chinese coast guard and militia ships in the incident, which dragged on for about eight hours. A major clash in the disputed waters could potentially involve the United States, which has vowed to defend the Philippines if its forces, ships and aircraft come under armed attack.

By JOEAL CALUPITAN and JIM GOMEZ Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.