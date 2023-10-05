Oklahoma judge arrested in Texas reported pistol stolen from his pickup truck

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma authorities say they’re investigating a report of a pistol stolen from the vehicle of an Oklahoma judge who was arrested in Texas last month. Garfield County Undersheriff Ryan Fuxa also says the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a drive-by shooting at the ranch of Judge Brian Lovell’s brother-in-law. No one was injured in the shooting. Lovell is an associated district judge in Garfield County. He was arrested Sept. 11 in Austin, Texas, on a misdemeanor count of reckless driving and released on $10,000 bond. Two days after the drive-by shooting on Feb. 12, Lovell reported a pistol was stolen from his pickup truck.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.