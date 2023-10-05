Officers’ lawyers challenge analysis of video that shows Black man’s death in Tacoma, Washington
By MARTHA BELLISLE
Associated Press
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Lawyers for three police officers charged in the death of Manny Ellis have challenged a forensic video analyst’s interpretation of videos shot by witnesses that show the Black man’s fatal arrest in Tacoma, Washington. Analyst Grant Fredericks showed the jury a video Wednesday that showed Ellis with his hands in the air as Burbank fired the Taser at his chest and Collins putting his arm around Ellis’ neck. On Thursday, Collins’ attorney Jared Ausserer said the video shows Ellis failed to follow the officers’ repeated commands to put his hands behind his back. Fredericks disagrees. He says it shows Burbank moving Ellis’ arm behind his back. Prosecutors also plan to call Ellis’ sister, Monét Carter-Mixon, to testify Thursday.