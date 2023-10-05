Israeli suspects to plead to charges of raping of a British woman after defense lawyers get material

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A lawyer says five Israelis accused of gang raping a British woman in a Cyprus hotel room won’t plead to charges including rape, sexual assault and abduction until prosecutors hand over key material including DNA tests, fingerprints and eyewitness testimony. Yannis Habaris, a lawyer representing three of the five Israeli nationals, told The Associated Press that the judge at Thursday’s hearing adjourned the trial until Oct. 16 to give the prosecution time to hand over the material. A police investigator said last month that the 20-year-old British woman picked the five Israelis — three aged 19 and two aged 20 — out of a lineup as having raped her during a hotel pool party in the coastal resort town of Ayia Napa.

