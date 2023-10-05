Indianapolis police capture a cheeky monkey that escaped and went on the lam

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Momo the monkey’s taste of freedom is over. The primate spurred an hourslong search on Indianapolis’ east side after he escaped Wednesday evening from his owner’s property. But Lt. William Carter of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the monkey was finally captured safely Thursday morning. He says Momo, a patas monkey, was captured by the brother of the monkey’s owner after police tracked the primate to the bathroom of a house under construction. The monkey was taken into the care of Indianapolis’ Animal Care Services, which turned him over to staff at the Indianapolis Zoo. It’s unclear if Momo’s owner will get him back. The owner received a citation for the monkey’s escape, his second since July.

