Fire sweeps through a 6-story residential building in Mumbai, killing 6 and injuring dozens

NEW DELHI (AP) — A fire in a six-story residential building has left at least six dead and another 38 injured in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital. A fire services official says eight fire engines took three hours to extinguish the fire Friday in the Goregaon West district. The rescue work is over. Media reports said the fire started in some shops on the ground floor and the smoke engulfed several floors. The cause of the fire is being investigated. Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents. Last year, a massive fire in a four-story commercial building in the capital, New Delhi, killed at least 27 people.

