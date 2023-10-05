Federal judges select new congressional districts in Alabama to boost Black voting power

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Federal judges have selected new congressional lines for Alabama ensuring a second district where Black voters comprise a substantial portion of the electorate. The judges ordered the state to use the new lines in the 2024 elections. The three-judge panel stepped in to oversee the drawing of a new map after ruling that Alabama lawmakers flouted their instruction to fix a Voting Rights Act violation and create a second majority-Black district or something “quite close to it.” The three-judge panel selected a plan from three proposed by a court-appointed expert that alters the bounds of Congressional District 2. Black voters would go from comprising less than one-third of the voting-age population to nearly 50%.

