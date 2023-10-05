Father weeps as 3 charged with murder in his toddler’s fentanyl death at NYC day care

NEW YORK (AP) — The father of a toddler who authorities say died of fentanyl poisoning at a New York City day care center said he had hoped to have a photo of his son’s kindergarten graduation in four years. Otoniel Feliz cried as he held up a photo of his son Nicholas Dominici, who died after he and three other young children were sickened at their Bronx day care center. District Attorney Darcel Clark says Grei Mendez, Felix Herrera Garcia and Carlisto Brito were arraigned on charges including murder on Thursday. An attorney for Mendez says she is not guilty. Messages seeking comment were left with attorneys for the other two defendants.

