Families of imprisoned Tunisian dissidents head to the International Criminal Court

By
Published 3:06 AM

By SAM METZ and BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA
Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Family members of jailed lawyers and politicians in Tunisia want the International Criminal Court to investigate claims of political persecution and human rights violations. An increasing number of President Kais Saied’s opponents are being arrested and several in prison are staging hunger strikes. The sons and daughters of four of Saied’s opponents plan to announce actions later Thursday at the court in the Netherlands.

Associated Press

