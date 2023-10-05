Bangladesh’s anti-graft watchdog quizzes Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus in embezzlement case

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s official anti-graft watchdog has questioned Bangladeshi Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus over suspicions of money laundering and embezzlement. Yunus, who pioneered the use of microcredit to help impoverished people in Bangladesh, said on Thursday that he did not commit any crimes. His legal troubles have drawn international attention, with many observers considering that they are politically motivated. Yunus has frosty relations with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has said she would welcome international experts and lawyers to come to Bangladesh to assess the legal proceedings and examine documents involving the charges against Yunus.

