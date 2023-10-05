Baltimore police ask for help IDing ‘persons of interest’ seen in video in Morgan State shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police are asking for the public’s help identifying a group of people seen in the area of a shooting at Morgan State University that left five people injured during homecoming events. Police released surveillance video late Wednesday that shows several people walking in a grassy area. They are seeking the identities of “persons of interest” in Tuesday night’s shooting. Police Commissioner Richard Worley has said at least two people opened fire during a dispute between two groups. But Worley says preliminary evidence indicates the shooters were targeting one person, who wasn’t among the five victims. All five are expected to survive. The shooting unfolded as people walked from the Mister and Miss Morgan State coronation ceremony to a ball.

By LEA SKENE and SARAH BRUMFIELD Associated Press

