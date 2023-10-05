A look at Russia’s deadliest missile attacks on Ukraine
By The Associated Press
Since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military has repeatedly used missiles to blast civilian targets across the country, with devastating consequences. One of the deadliest such attacks in months happened Thursday when a Russian rocket struck a village cafe and store in eastern Ukraine. The strike in the village of Hroza killed at least 51 civilians. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced the strike as a crime and an act of terrorism. The Kremlin often claims the missiles are aimed at military assets or blames the strikes on Ukraine.