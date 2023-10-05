A homeless man is charged with capital murder and rape in the death of a 5-year-old Kansas girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A homeless man has been charged with murder and rape in the killing of a 5-year-old girl in Topeka, Kansas. Mickel Cherry faces one count each of capital murder, first-degree murder and rape in the death of Zoey Felix. The 25-year-old man is jailed in Topeka on a $2 million bond. Mark Manna, of the Kansas Death Penalty Defense Unit, says a team of attorneys in his office will handle Cherry’s defense. Manna had no further comment. Cherry’s family hasn’t responded to messages. A capital murder charge would allow prosecutors to seek the death penally. Shawnee County prosecutor Michael Kagay hasn’t responded to an email from The Associated Press asking about his plans.

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and JOHN HANNA Associated Press

