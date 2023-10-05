2 Palestinian militants killed in gunfight with Israeli troops in West Bank raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — Two Palestinian militants were killed by Israeli gunfire during an army raid in the West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry says. The Israeli military said Thursday that its troops carried out a raid in the Tulkarem refugee camp in the early morning hours. It said that soldiers came under fire and that troops shot Palestinian gunmen. Five border police officers were wounded in the clashes, it said. The incident was the latest in a spiral of violence that has gripped the occupied territory for more than 18 months.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.