Youngkin administration says it’s fixing issue that improperly removed some voters from the rolls

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration says it is working to fix an issue that caused an unknown number of eligible voters to be removed from the rolls. State election officials say they are collaborating with Virginia State Police to identify voters whose registration was “canceled in error” and are beginning the process of having those people immediately reinstated. The problem stemmed from a data set that included probation violations along with new felony convictions. It’s not yet clear how many people were affected. Youngkin’s office says it’s committed to ensuring everyone eligible to vote is able to do so. Early voting is underway in this year’s elections.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.