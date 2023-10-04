US Coast Guard rescues 12 after cargo ship runs aground in US Virgin Islands

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has rescued 12 people who abandoned a large cargo ship that ran aground near the U.S. Virgin Islands. The agency is investigating whether the incident that occurred early Wednesday caused any contamination. Officials say the vessel was carrying some 13,000 gallons of fuel and 250 gallons of lube oil. The ship, named Bonnie G, also was transporting six cars, a truck, a trailer and two pallets of cargo. Those aboard the 195-foot ship radioed for help after the engine room began taking on water before dawn. The incident occurred near St. Thomas as Tropical Storm Philippe dropped heavy rain and churned waters in the region.

