University of Maryland bus hits light pole, sending 30 to hospitals

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (AP) — Authorities say a University of Maryland bus has crashed injuring 30 people. Prince George’s County Fire/EMS posted online that the bus hit a light pole Wednesday morning at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and University Boulevard in College Park. The agency says crews took 30 people to hospitals with minor injuries. Details on the injuries weren’t released. Another 26 passengers refused treatment. Video from news outlets showed a white commuter shuttle-style bus appeared to have crashed head-on into a pole in a grass median. Prince George’s County police and university police are investigating what caused the crash.

