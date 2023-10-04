UK police open a corporate manslaughter investigation into a hospital where a nurse killed 7 babies

LONDON (AP) — British police have opened an investigation into corporate manslaughter at a northern England hospital after a neonatal nurse was convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others when she worked there. The Cheshire Constabulary said Wednesday that the investigation would consider “areas including senior leadership and decision making to determine whether any criminality has taken place.” Former nurse Lucy Letby was convicted in August of killing seven newborns in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between 2015 and 2016. The 33-year-old Letby was also convicted of attempting to murder six other infants.

