Typhoon Koinu makes landfall in southern Taiwan, causing 190 injuries but no deaths

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Typhoon Koinu is sweeping southern Taiwan, injuring 190 people but causing no deaths as it brings intense winds and rainstorms to the island, leading to school and office closures. Koinu, which means “puppy” in Japanese, made landfall in Cape Eluanbi, the southernmost tip of Taiwan, early Thursday. The typhoon is expected to weaken as it moves west toward southern China. Koinu packed unexpectedly strong winds as it approached Taiwan, with a gust of 213 mph recorded Wednesday night on the outlying Orchid Island. Most domestic flights were canceled and cities across the island canceled work and classes.

