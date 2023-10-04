Tropical Storm Philippe soaks northeast Caribbean on a path toward Bermuda, New England and Canada

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Philippe is drenching the U.S. and British Virgin Islands as it spins away from the northeast Caribbean on a path that would take it toward Bermuda and later New England and Atlantic Canada. The storm was located 200 miles (320 kilometers) north-northwest of St. Thomas on Wednesday. It had winds of up to 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving northwest at 7 mph (11 kph). The U.S. Virgin Islands shuttered all schools and reported power outages. Schools in St. Martin and St. Barts remained closed Wednesday morning. Philippe is expected to approach Bermuda late Thursday and Friday.

