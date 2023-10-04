The US sent Ukraine 1.1 million rounds of ammunition seized from Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has transferred to Ukraine 1.1 million rounds of small arms ammunition that it seized from Iran. U.S. Central Command says the rounds were seized in December off of a “stateless dhow” that was being used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to support the Houthis in Yemen’s civil war in violation of a U.N. Security Council resolution. The much-needed ammunition has been sent at a time when continued U.S. financial support for Kyiv’s fight to defend itself remains in question. And while Ukraine will use the 7.62 mm ammunition seized from Iran in its fight against Russia, Iran has been supplying Russia with drones that its forces have used in Ukraine.

