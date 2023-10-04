The 2024 Tony Awards set June 16 ceremony with a new location at Lincoln Center

NEW YORK (AP) — Theater fans, mark your calendars: This season’s Tony Awards will take place on June 16 at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. Producers of the show announced the date and new location Wednesday. Last year, the telecast was broadcast from the United Palace Theatre, in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, many miles from Times Square and the theater district. The Tony eligibility cut-off date for the 2023-2024 season is April 25 and nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards will be announced on April 30. The awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.