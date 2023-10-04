Jury selection resumes at fraud trial for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

NEW YORK (AP) — The final stages of jury selection have resumed at the fraud trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in New York City. Opening statements will likely begin by early afternoon on Wednesday in Manhattan federal court. They will precede the presentation of evidence by prosecutors, who say the California man defrauded thousands of investors and customers in his businesses by siphoning off their money for his own uses. The 31-year-old Bankman-Fried was brought to the United States from the Bahamas after his arrest last December. Originally under house arrest, he was jailed in August after a judge concluded he’d tried to influence trial witnesses. He has pleaded not guilty.

