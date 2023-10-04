JR Majewski, who quit Ohio GOP primary in May, rejoins race to challenge Democratic Rep. Kaptur

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Republican backed by Donald Trump has rejoined next year’s race to take on Democratic U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur in northern Ohio. J.R. Majewski relaunched his latest effort to win the Toledo-area 9th Congressional District last weekend. He had originally joined the 2024 contest in April before dropping out the next month, citing his mother’s health. He recently told The (Toledo) Blade that her recovery from triple bypass surgery has gone well. Majewski was the surprise winner of last year’s Republican primary before losing to Kaptur by over 13 percentage points. He was the subject of an Associated Press report that found he had misrepresented his military record.

