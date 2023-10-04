Jersey Shore town sues to overturn toxic waste settlement where childhood cancer cases rose

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A Jersey Shore town where childhood cancer cases rose is suing to overturn a settlement between the state and the corporate successor to the company that dumped toxic waste into the water and ground for decades. Ciba-Geigy’s dumping turned part of Toms River into one of America’s worst pollution cleanup sites. The town and the environmental group Save Barnegat Bay want to overturn a settlement between the state and German chemical company BASF over decades of environmental damage in and around the site. They want environmental restoration projects undertaken throughout the town and surrounding areas, not just on the 1,250-acre site of the former chemical and dye plant.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.