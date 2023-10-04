Indian police arrest editor, administrator of independent news site after conducting raids

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in New Delhi have arrested the editor of a news website and one of its administrators after raiding the homes of journalists working for the site, which has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist-led government. Police say the arrests were made late Tuesday after journalists associated with NewsClick, one of India’s few remaining independent news outlets, were detained and their digital devices seized during extensive raids. The raids were part of an investigation into allegations that NewsClick received funds from China. NewsClick denied the charges. Media watchdogs and opposition parties described Tuesday’s raids as part of an intensifying crackdown on independent media under Modi.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.